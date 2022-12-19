It’s a good day to be an X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) shareholder

In the latest session, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) closed at $0.78 down -2.89% from its previous closing price of $0.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0233 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1500201 shares were traded. XFOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7611.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on December 12, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On December 23, 2019, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.

On December 18, 2019, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on December 18, 2019, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Ragan Paula sold 6,292 shares for $1.21 per share. The transaction valued at 7,613 led to the insider holds 661,806 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XFOR has reached a high of $3.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6867, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4180.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, XFOR has traded an average of 1.29M shares per day and 2.7M over the past ten days. A total of 83.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.54M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.80% stake in the company. Shares short for XFOR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.65M with a Short Ratio of 1.53M, compared to 486.61k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.40% and a Short% of Float of 2.44%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.38 and -$3.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.9. EPS for the following year is -$1.43, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.85 and -$3.36.