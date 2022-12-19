It’s an appealing income play to consider Paysafe Limited (PSFE)

After finishing at $11.95 in the prior trading day, Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) closed at $12.15, up 1.67%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1785529 shares were traded. PSFE stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.29.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PSFE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Susquehanna on August 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2 from $5 previously.

On August 11, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $4 to $3.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on August 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $2.25 to $2.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSFE has reached a high of $52.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.62.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 370.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 789.81k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 725.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.23M. Shares short for PSFE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 19.88M with a Short Ratio of 1.27M, compared to 19.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.73% and a Short% of Float of 5.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.38 and -$2.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.47. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.22 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSFE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.49B, down -0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.67B and the low estimate is $1.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.