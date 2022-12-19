It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) stock

The closing price of WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) was $0.10 for the day, down -7.08% from the previous closing price of $0.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0080 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12569017 shares were traded. WISA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1099 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1020.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of WISA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 14, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when MOYER BRETT sold 53,352 shares for $0.12 per share. The transaction valued at 6,616 led to the insider holds 582,524 shares of the business.

Oliva George sold 18,442 shares of WISA for $2,287 on Dec 06. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 265,041 shares after completing the transaction at $0.12 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, WILLIAMS GARY, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 10,508 shares for $0.12 each. As a result, the insider received 1,303 and left with 89,787 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WISA has reached a high of $1.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3458, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6988.

Shares Statistics:

WISA traded an average of 6.64M shares per day over the past three months and 21.99M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 17.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.94M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.00% stake in the company. Shares short for WISA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 108.22k with a Short Ratio of 3.53M, compared to 107.87k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.64% and a Short% of Float of 0.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.94 and -$1.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.98. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.52 and -$0.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WISA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.54M, down -18.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15M and the low estimate is $10.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 134.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.