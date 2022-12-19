KPTI (Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) closed at $3.10 in the last session, down -4.02% from day before closing price of $3.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5742427 shares were traded. KPTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2685 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0900.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KPTI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on November 04, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $10 from $7 previously.

On February 09, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $8.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Paulson Richard A. sold 3,490 shares for $5.17 per share. The transaction valued at 18,043 led to the insider holds 612,527 shares of the business.

Paulson Richard A. sold 3,493 shares of KPTI for $15,858 on Nov 04. The President and CEO now owns 616,017 shares after completing the transaction at $4.54 per share. On Oct 04, another insider, Paulson Richard A., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 3,488 shares for $5.87 each. As a result, the insider received 20,475 and left with 619,510 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KPTI has reached a high of $14.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.8364, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4960.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KPTI traded on average about 1.91M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.43M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 80.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.06M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for KPTI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.69M with a Short Ratio of 13.62M, compared to 14.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.16% and a Short% of Float of 20.43%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.73, while EPS last year was -$0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.78 and -$2.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.1. EPS for the following year is -$1.46, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.81 and -$1.9.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $34.56M. It ranges from a high estimate of $36.39M to a low estimate of $32.7M. As of the current estimate, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.8M, an estimated increase of 34.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $38.01M, a decrease of -69.90% less than the figure of $34.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $35.11M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KPTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $164.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $135.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $157.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $209.82M, down -25.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $176.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $238.77M and the low estimate is $143M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.