SNPX (Synaptogenix Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Synaptogenix Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.20, down -74.63% from its previous closing price of $4.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.5300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4094812 shares were traded. SNPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SNPX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 40.00 and its Current Ratio is at 40.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNPX has reached a high of $10.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.2620, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.4379.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SNPX traded 62.52K shares on average per day over the past three months and 485.5k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 6.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.65M. Insiders hold about 17.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SNPX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 235.21k with a Short Ratio of 0.38M, compared to 271.97k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.44% and a Short% of Float of 3.46%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.49 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.92 and -$1.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.92. EPS for the following year is -$1.67, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.67 and -$1.67.