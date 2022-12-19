TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $0.97 in the prior trading day, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) closed at $0.92, down -5.05%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0490 from its previous closing price. On the day, 817684 shares were traded. TCRR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TCRR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on January 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5 from $28 previously.

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on October 21, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Cardama Alfonso Quintas sold 4,752 shares for $1.06 per share. The transaction valued at 5,042 led to the insider holds 109,459 shares of the business.

Olagunju Peter sold 1,659 shares of TCRR for $1,767 on Dec 13. The Chief Technical Officer now owns 24,092 shares after completing the transaction at $1.06 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Menzel Garry E, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 11,000 shares for $1.06 each. As a result, the insider received 11,682 and left with 138,871 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCRR has reached a high of $5.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3944, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3463.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 275.55K shares per day over the past 3-months and 513.01k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 38.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.34M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TCRR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.98M with a Short Ratio of 1.21M, compared to 2.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.12% and a Short% of Float of 6.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.67 and a low estimate of -$0.93, while EPS last year was -$0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.81, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.76 and -$3.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.21. EPS for the following year is -$2.41, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.12 and -$4.68.