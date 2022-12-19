The name AC Immune SA (ACIU) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) closed at $1.94 down -4.90% from its previous closing price of $2.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 611360 shares were traded. ACIU stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AC Immune SA’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.30 and its Current Ratio is at 13.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 05, 2018, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on April 05, 2018, with a $18 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 40.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACIU has reached a high of $5.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6769, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1978.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACIU has traded an average of 86.85K shares per day and 178.08k over the past ten days. A total of 84.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.67M. Insiders hold about 47.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ACIU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 476.51k with a Short Ratio of 0.34M, compared to 460.3k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.57% and a Short% of Float of 1.21%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.96 and -$1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.59 and -$0.91.