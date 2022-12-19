The name HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) closed at $0.55 down -13.33% from its previous closing price of $0.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0848 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2492995 shares were traded. HTGM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7488 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5101.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Rodman & Renshaw reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on May 16, 2017, while the target price for the stock was revised from $4.50 to $6.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HTGM has reached a high of $5.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5174, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8870.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HTGM has traded an average of 3.50M shares per day and 21.95M over the past ten days. A total of 11.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.48M. Insiders hold about 10.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HTGM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 369.05k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 163.33k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.34% and a Short% of Float of 3.35%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.52 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.08 and -$2.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.08. EPS for the following year is -$0.85, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.83 and -$0.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.85M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.4M to a low estimate of $2.3M. As of the current estimate, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.65M, an estimated increase of 7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.5M, an increase of 21.70% over than the figure of $7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HTGM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.91M, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20M and the low estimate is $14.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 93.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.