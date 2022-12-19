The name Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $0.08, down -14.01% from its previous closing price of $0.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0131 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8106594 shares were traded. PBTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0933 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0804.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PBTS’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBTS has reached a high of $2.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1503, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6288.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PBTS traded 8.84M shares on average per day over the past three months and 16.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 135.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.39M. Insiders hold about 19.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.88% stake in the company. Shares short for PBTS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.29M with a Short Ratio of 1.58M, compared to 1.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 1.27%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.