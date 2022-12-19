There are many powerful catalysts in the market: SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) can be one of them

The closing price of SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) was $2.21 for the day, up 22.10% from the previous closing price of $1.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 508007 shares were traded. SKYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2152 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7515.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SKYX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on July 28, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 when Campi John P. bought 3,400 shares for $2.15 per share. The transaction valued at 7,310 led to the insider holds 1,197,685 shares of the business.

Kohen Ran Roland bought 1,000 shares of SKYX for $2,050 on Jun 10. The Executive Chairman now owns 16,001 shares after completing the transaction at $2.05 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Kohen Ran Roland, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $2.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,745 and bolstered with 15,001 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKYX has reached a high of $16.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8792, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3987.

Shares Statistics:

SKYX traded an average of 181.85K shares per day over the past three months and 255.37k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 81.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.21M. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SKYX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 727.62k with a Short Ratio of 0.71M, compared to 220.04k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.90% and a Short% of Float of 1.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.