There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Triumph Financial Inc. (TFIN) can be one of them

Triumph Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: TFIN) closed the day trading at $46.25 down -5.34% from the previous closing price of $48.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 737180 shares were traded. TFIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.97.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TFIN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on December 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $50 from $60 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Triumph’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TFIN has reached a high of $126.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.41.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TFIN traded about 226.10K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TFIN traded about 253.18k shares per day. A total of 24.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.08M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.10% stake in the company.