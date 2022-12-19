There is a good chance Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) closed at $0.25 in the last session, down -38.98% from day before closing price of $0.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1597 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1259881 shares were traded. GREE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4199 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GREE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on March 25, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On September 29, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $78.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GREE has reached a high of $22.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7956, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6983.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GREE traded on average about 407.02K shares per day over the past 3-months and 485.75k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 42.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.56M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GREE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.24M with a Short Ratio of 2.12M, compared to 1.88M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.22% and a Short% of Float of 15.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.5 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.32 and -$3.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $29M. It ranges from a high estimate of $29M to a low estimate of $29M. As of the current estimate, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $35.75M, an estimated decrease of -18.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.7M, a decrease of -37.40% less than the figure of -$18.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $27.7M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GREE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $125.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $125.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $125.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $107.28M, up 17.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $176.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $176.6M and the low estimate is $176.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.