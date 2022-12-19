There is a good chance Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) closed at $0.75 in the last session, up 5.36% from day before closing price of $0.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0381 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1538347 shares were traded. JNCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7933 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6741.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JNCE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on May 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $7 from $15 previously.

On May 06, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $15 to $20.

On March 16, 2022, SMBC Nikko started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.SMBC Nikko initiated its Outperform rating on March 16, 2022, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when Drapkin Kimberlee C sold 8,222 shares for $6.65 per share. The transaction valued at 54,676 led to the insider holds 52,614 shares of the business.

Cole Hugh M sold 6,205 shares of JNCE for $41,263 on Jan 10. The Chief Business Officer now owns 64,216 shares after completing the transaction at $6.65 per share. On Jan 10, another insider, MURRAY RICHARD /CA/, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 23,924 shares for $6.65 each. As a result, the insider received 159,095 and left with 185,577 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JNCE has reached a high of $8.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4343, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7305.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JNCE traded on average about 474.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.29M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 51.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.32M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for JNCE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.55M with a Short Ratio of 1.12M, compared to 1.98M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.00% and a Short% of Float of 3.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.6 and a low estimate of -$0.68, while EPS last year was -$0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of -$0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.65 and -$2.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.43. EPS for the following year is -$2.33, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.5 and -$3.26.