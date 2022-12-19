There is a good chance Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $0.12 in the prior trading day, Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) closed at $0.09, down -21.74%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0250 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6689274 shares were traded. OTIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1275 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OTIC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 24, 2019, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when CAPPS VICKIE L sold 42,242 shares for $0.10 per share. The transaction valued at 4,342 led to the insider holds 3,400 shares of the business.

Cayer Paul E sold 5,624 shares of OTIC for $13,571 on Mar 28. The Ch. Financial & Business Offcr now owns 223,787 shares after completing the transaction at $2.41 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, Foster Alan Charles, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 2,559 shares for $2.41 each. As a result, the insider received 6,175 and left with 177,017 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OTIC has reached a high of $2.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1269, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1990.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 12.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.15M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 68.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.99M. Insiders hold about 2.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OTIC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 496.4k with a Short Ratio of 1.42M, compared to 722.77k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.87% and a Short% of Float of 1.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.74 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.77. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$0.85.