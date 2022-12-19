There is a good chance Trimble Inc. (TRMB) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $51.87 in the prior trading day, Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) closed at $49.83, down -3.93%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3236761 shares were traded. TRMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.33.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TRMB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 08, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $82 to $70.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when MATTHEWS DARRYL R sold 4,000 shares for $71.30 per share. The transaction valued at 285,204 led to the insider holds 38,136 shares of the business.

KIRKLAND JAMES A sold 5,412 shares of TRMB for $387,131 on Aug 15. The Senior Vice President now owns 65,132 shares after completing the transaction at $71.53 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Large Peter, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 2,188 shares for $71.32 each. As a result, the insider received 156,050 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Trimble’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRMB has reached a high of $88.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.81.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.75M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 247.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 245.71M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TRMB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.42M with a Short Ratio of 2.39M, compared to 3.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.98% and a Short% of Float of 1.10%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.78 and $2.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.75. EPS for the following year is $3.1, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.33 and $2.89.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $910.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $922.67M to a low estimate of $901.7M. As of the current estimate, Trimble Inc.’s year-ago sales were $901.4M, an estimated increase of 1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $947.41M, an increase of 2.30% over than the figure of $1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $963M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $936.08M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRMB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.66B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.17B and the low estimate is $3.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.