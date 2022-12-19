There Is Still Room For 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) was $1.62 for the day, up 28.57% from the previous closing price of $1.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 906665 shares were traded. YQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2400.

Ratios:

Our analysis of YQ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 16, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $3.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YQ has reached a high of $3.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9788, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7445.

Shares Statistics:

YQ traded an average of 83.99K shares per day over the past three months and 203.44k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.40M. Insiders hold about 7.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.20% stake in the company. Shares short for YQ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 90.19k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 123.86k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.05B to a low estimate of $1.05B. As of the current estimate, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $76.06M, an estimated increase of 7.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $468.15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $468.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $328.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $203.43M, up 61.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $820.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $820.71M and the low estimate is $820.71M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 150.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.