There Is Still Room For BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX: NILE) closed the day trading at $0.10 down -8.53% from the previous closing price of $0.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0096 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6043894 shares were traded. NILE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1030.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NILE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when BitNile Holdings, Inc. bought 100 shares for $4.75 per share. The transaction valued at 475 led to the insider holds 1,804,100 shares of the business.

AULT MILTON C III bought 586,223 shares of NILE for $73,219 on Dec 09. The Executive Chairman now owns 47,086,223 shares after completing the transaction at $0.12 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, BitNile Holdings, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 500 shares for $4.78 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,388 and bolstered with 1,804,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NILE has reached a high of $1.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1496, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3323.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NILE traded about 5.76M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NILE traded about 5.07M shares per day. A total of 356.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 309.33M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NILE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 19.49M with a Short Ratio of 15.23M, compared to 16.73M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.73% and a Short% of Float of 6.67%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is $0, with 1 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NILE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $111.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $111.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $111.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.4M, up 112.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $156.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $156.27M and the low estimate is $156.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.