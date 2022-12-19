There Is Still Room For Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) closed the day trading at $0.35 down -26.38% from the previous closing price of $0.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1266 from its previous closing price. On the day, 57208859 shares were traded. FFIE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4178 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FFIE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 16, 2021, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $10.

On August 17, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on August 17, 2021, with a $17 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FFIE has reached a high of $7.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4708, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3912.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FFIE traded about 31.03M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FFIE traded about 60.46M shares per day. A total of 346.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 246.03M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FFIE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 43.61M with a Short Ratio of 52.00M, compared to 29.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.10% and a Short% of Float of 30.30%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.63 and -$1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.63. EPS for the following year is -$1.3, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.3 and -$1.3.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $300M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $300M and the low estimate is $300M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 727.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.