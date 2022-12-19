There Is Still Room For Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) was $0.35 for the day, down -9.79% from the previous closing price of $0.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0380 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1075738 shares were traded. NEPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4675 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3361.

Our analysis of NEPT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.06.

Over the past 52 weeks, NEPT has reached a high of $19.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9998, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3698.

NEPT traded an average of 166.30K shares per day over the past three months and 416.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 11.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.60M. Insiders hold about 8.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.29% stake in the company. Shares short for NEPT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 232.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.32M, compared to 347.73k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.01% and a Short% of Float of 2.07%.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.2 and a low estimate of -$1.2, while EPS last year was -$3.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.06, with high estimates of -$1.06 and low estimates of -$1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.95 and -$3.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.95. EPS for the following year is -$2.19, with 1 analysts recommending between -$2.19 and -$2.19.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.48M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.75M, down -13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $66.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $66.44M and the low estimate is $66.44M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 68.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.