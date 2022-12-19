There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA)

The closing price of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) was $3.88 for the day, down -10.60% from the previous closing price of $4.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20946564 shares were traded. MARA stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MARA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 24, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $7.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when DENUCCIO KEVIN A bought 70,000 shares for $4.84 per share. The transaction valued at 338,800 led to the insider holds 175,000 shares of the business.

DENUCCIO KEVIN A bought 5,000 shares of MARA for $68,600 on Aug 23. The Director now owns 105,000 shares after completing the transaction at $13.72 per share. On May 12, another insider, DENUCCIO KEVIN A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,424 shares for $9.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 148,533 and bolstered with 99,999 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MARA has reached a high of $40.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.9462, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.0624.

Shares Statistics:

MARA traded an average of 17.97M shares per day over the past three months and 20.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 116.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.04M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MARA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 31.68M with a Short Ratio of 42.31M, compared to 29.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27.12% and a Short% of Float of 27.28%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.83, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.36 and -$3.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.2. EPS for the following year is $0.87, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.76 and -$0.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $67.4M to a low estimate of $11.2M. As of the current estimate, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $51.71M, an estimated decrease of -45.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.32M, an increase of 16.70% over than the figure of -$45.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $111.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44.1M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MARA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $574.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $133.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $229.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $150.46M, up 52.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $798.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.51B and the low estimate is $404.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 248.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.