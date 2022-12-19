There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding OmniAb Inc (OABI)

The closing price of OmniAb Inc (NASDAQ: OABI) was $3.49 for the day, up 0.87% from the previous closing price of $3.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6934204 shares were traded. OABI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1700.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of OABI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on December 16, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On November 29, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $6.

On November 28, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on November 28, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when FOEHR MATTHEW W bought 150,000 shares for $3.77 per share. The transaction valued at 564,765 led to the insider holds 1,838,084 shares of the business.

Cochran Jennifer R. bought 22,250 shares of OABI for $83,526 on Dec 06. The Director now owns 77,476 shares after completing the transaction at $3.75 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, FOEHR MATTHEW W, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 300,000 shares for $3.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,016,340 and bolstered with 1,705,350 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OABI has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.2437, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.8877.

Shares Statistics:

OABI traded an average of 1.37M shares per day over the past three months and 1.85M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 98.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.99M. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.30% stake in the company.