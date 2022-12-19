This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE)

As of close of business last night, Nuvve Holding Corp.’s stock clocked out at $0.85, down -23.42% from its previous closing price of $1.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1612372 shares were traded. NVVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7849.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NVVE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on December 21, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Poilasne Gregory sold 5,000 shares for $0.62 per share. The transaction valued at 3,082 led to the insider holds 1,163,436 shares of the business.

Poilasne Gregory sold 5,000 shares of NVVE for $4,894 on Nov 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,101,763 shares after completing the transaction at $0.98 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Poilasne Gregory, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $1.40 each. As a result, the insider received 6,976 and left with 1,106,763 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVVE has reached a high of $15.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8533, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1184.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NVVE traded 354.17K shares on average per day over the past three months and 716.13k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 21.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.46M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NVVE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 710.81k with a Short Ratio of 0.86M, compared to 1.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.18% and a Short% of Float of 6.04%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.83 and -$3.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.83. EPS for the following year is -$0.64, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.64 and -$0.64.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $3.17M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.17M to a low estimate of $3.17M. As of the current estimate, Nuvve Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $3.4M, an estimated decrease of -6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.68M, an increase of 275.30% over than the figure of -$6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.68M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.19M, up 174.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $43.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.15M and the low estimate is $43.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 275.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.