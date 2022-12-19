This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO)

In the latest session, Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) closed at $38.26 down -3.36% from its previous closing price of $39.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2741761 shares were traded. VSCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.92.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 188.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on December 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $43 from $51 previously.

On August 01, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $40.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on July 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD sold 109,968 shares for $46.08 per share. The transaction valued at 5,067,325 led to the insider holds 8,118,804 shares of the business.

HAUK AMY sold 8,666 shares of VSCO for $337,974 on Jun 09. The CEO – Pink now owns 91,903 shares after completing the transaction at $39.00 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, HAUK AMY, who serves as the CEO – Pink of the company, sold 2,657 shares for $50.64 each. As a result, the insider received 134,542 and left with 150,233 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Victoria’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VSCO has reached a high of $65.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.01.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VSCO has traded an average of 1.23M shares per day and 1.49M over the past ten days. A total of 81.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.06M. Insiders hold about 10.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VSCO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.69M with a Short Ratio of 5.20M, compared to 6.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.24% and a Short% of Float of 10.66%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.33, with high estimates of $2.45 and low estimates of $2.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.45 and $4.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.78. EPS for the following year is $5.3, with 11 analysts recommending between $6.47 and $4.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VSCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.78B, down -6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.7B and the low estimate is $6.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.