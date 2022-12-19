Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Immutep Limited (IMMP)

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 791567 shares were traded. IMMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8500.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IMMP, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on August 03, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.30.

On September 28, 2018, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.75.B. Riley FBR initiated its Buy rating on September 28, 2018, with a $7.75 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 39.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMMP has reached a high of $3.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0360, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2434.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IMMP traded about 98.20K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IMMP traded about 201.75k shares per day. A total of 86.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.62M. Shares short for IMMP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 231.65k with a Short Ratio of 0.19M, compared to 130.12k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.42M and the low estimate is $1.08M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.