Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB)

The closing price of Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) was $0.21 for the day, down -0.09% from the previous closing price of $0.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0002 from its previous closing price. On the day, 654285 shares were traded. REVB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2360 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2020.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of REVB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 25 when TIDMARSH GEORGE F bought 20,000 shares for $1.60 per share. The transaction valued at 32,000 led to the insider holds 467,156 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REVB has reached a high of $11.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2370, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6365.

Shares Statistics:

REVB traded an average of 1.73M shares per day over the past three months and 381.11k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 21.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.26M. Insiders hold about 26.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.50% stake in the company. Shares short for REVB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 788.47k with a Short Ratio of 1.68M, compared to 180.86k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.35% and a Short% of Float of 4.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.66 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.66. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.37 and -$0.37.