Update from Eastman Kodak Company (KODK): A steady trajectory

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) closed the day trading at $3.16 up 1.28% from the previous closing price of $3.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2278685 shares were traded. KODK stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2201 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0150.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KODK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when SILECK MICHAEL bought 7,500 shares for $6.48 per share. The transaction valued at 48,600 led to the insider holds 27,500 shares of the business.

SILECK MICHAEL bought 10,000 shares of KODK for $64,200 on Mar 23. The Director now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $6.42 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, Vandagriff Randy, who serves as the Vice President of the company, sold 16,736 shares for $6.08 each. As a result, the insider received 101,755 and left with 4,625 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KODK has reached a high of $7.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5934, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1651.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KODK traded about 639.69K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KODK traded about 1.02M shares per day. A total of 79.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.61M. Insiders hold about 29.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KODK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.35M with a Short Ratio of 4.90M, compared to 5.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.78% and a Short% of Float of 10.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.