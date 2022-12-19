Update from FB Financial Corporation (FBK): A steady trajectory

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) closed the day trading at $34.83 down -0.40% from the previous closing price of $34.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 533877 shares were traded. FBK stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.17.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FBK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 13, 2022, Stephens Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $46 to $42.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Ayers James W. bought 50,000 shares for $39.06 per share. The transaction valued at 1,953,000 led to the insider holds 10,754,991 shares of the business.

Bowers James Gregory sold 8,230 shares of FBK for $352,011 on Nov 16. The Chief Credit Officer now owns 13,467 shares after completing the transaction at $42.77 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Evans Wilburn J., who serves as the President FirstBank Ventures of the company, sold 60,000 shares for $43.05 each. As a result, the insider received 2,582,982 and left with 22,429 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, FB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FBK has reached a high of $47.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.02.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FBK traded about 154.61K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FBK traded about 209.28k shares per day. A total of 46.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.38M. Insiders hold about 23.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FBK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 811.17k with a Short Ratio of 0.60M, compared to 871.54k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.73% and a Short% of Float of 3.25%.

Dividends & Splits

FBK’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.52, up from 0.38 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.31%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.77, while EPS last year was $1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.84, with high estimates of $0.95 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.75 and $2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.65. EPS for the following year is $3.54, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.98 and $3.22.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $140.22M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $143.2M to a low estimate of $137.6M. As of the current estimate, FB Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $142.97M, an estimated decrease of -1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $140.34M, an increase of 5.20% over than the figure of -$1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $145.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FBK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $547.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $539.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $543.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $575.62M, down -5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $583.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $606.06M and the low estimate is $561.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.