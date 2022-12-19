Update from Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM): A steady trajectory

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE: SLVM) closed the day trading at $49.28 down -2.67% from the previous closing price of $50.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1596549 shares were traded. SLVM stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.69.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SLVM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on December 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $58 from $56 previously.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on April 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $43.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when CITIGROUP INC sold 4,614,358 shares for $36.25 per share. The transaction valued at 167,270,478 led to the insider holds 15,318 shares of the business.

INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO /NEW/ sold 4,614,358 shares of SLVM for $167,270,478 on Sep 12. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $36.25 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO /NEW/, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 4,132,000 shares for $34.75 each. As a result, the insider received 143,587,000 and left with 4,614,358 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sylvamo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLVM has reached a high of $57.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.48.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SLVM traded about 471.68K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SLVM traded about 549.98k shares per day. A total of 44.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.37M. Insiders hold about 10.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SLVM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 1.14M, compared to 1.42M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.91% and a Short% of Float of 4.21%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.47, with high estimates of $2.96 and low estimates of $1.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.29 and $3.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.43. EPS for the following year is $9.96, with 2 analysts recommending between $11.23 and $8.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLVM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.5B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.88B and the low estimate is $3.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.