What shareholders can do to beat the market with Castellum Inc. (CTM) stock

As of close of business last night, Castellum Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.31, down -26.40% from its previous closing price of $1.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 962284 shares were traded. CTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CTM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when WRIGHT JAY O bought 75,000 shares for $0.20 per share. The transaction valued at 15,000 led to the insider holds 9,211,772 shares of the business.

Campbell John Francis bought 8,000 shares of CTM for $9,792 on Dec 05. The Director now owns 63,617 shares after completing the transaction at $1.22 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Champoux Bernard S, who serves as the Chair of Board of Directors of the company, bought 900 shares for $95.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 85,860 and bolstered with 41,616 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTM has reached a high of $5.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0086, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0086.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CTM traded 366.90K shares on average per day over the past three months and 584.87k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.94M. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.04% and a Short% of Float of 0.04%.