What shareholders can do to beat the market with Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) stock

In the latest session, Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) closed at $2.04 down -5.56% from its previous closing price of $2.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6979597 shares were traded. GCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Gannett Co. Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Tarica Laurence bought 100,000 shares for $2.25 per share. The transaction valued at 225,000 led to the insider holds 753,244 shares of the business.

Reed Michael bought 500,000 shares of GCI for $1,220,000 on Aug 08. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,836,335 shares after completing the transaction at $2.44 per share. On May 25, another insider, Louis John Jeffry, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,604 shares for $3.64 each. As a result, the insider received 27,679 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GCI has reached a high of $6.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9308, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9263.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GCI has traded an average of 1.37M shares per day and 1.9M over the past ten days. A total of 137.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.12M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GCI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.25M with a Short Ratio of 16.19M, compared to 13.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.40% and a Short% of Float of 12.70%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $745.5M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $745.5M to a low estimate of $745.5M. As of the current estimate, Gannett Co. Inc.’s year-ago sales were $817.6M, an estimated decrease of -8.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $767.6M, a decrease of -7.10% over than the figure of -$8.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $767.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $767.6M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.21B, down -6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.96B and the low estimate is $2.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.