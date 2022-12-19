What shareholders can do to beat the market with Novavax Inc. (NVAX) stock

As of close of business last night, Novavax Inc.’s stock clocked out at $11.03, down -2.56% from its previous closing price of $11.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 38648095 shares were traded. NVAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.36.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NVAX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 22, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $132 to $27.

On May 20, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $35.BofA Securities initiated its Underperform rating on May 20, 2022, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when YOUNG JAMES F sold 12,500 shares for $73.58 per share. The transaction valued at 919,765 led to the insider holds 62,590 shares of the business.

Herrmann John A III sold 5,000 shares of NVAX for $704,534 on Jan 03. The EVP, Chief Legal Officer now owns 3,845 shares after completing the transaction at $140.91 per share. On Dec 31, another insider, YOUNG JAMES F, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,750 shares for $144.16 each. As a result, the insider received 540,601 and left with 75,090 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVAX has reached a high of $236.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.66.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NVAX traded 5.66M shares on average per day over the past three months and 11.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.14M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NVAX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 21.36M with a Short Ratio of 23.57M, compared to 17.02M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27.31% and a Short% of Float of 27.40%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.76 and a low estimate of -$0.81, while EPS last year was -$4.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.49, with high estimates of $6.28 and low estimates of -$0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6 and -$5.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.83. EPS for the following year is -$3.86, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.7 and -$8.01.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $586.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $627.2M to a low estimate of $428M. As of the current estimate, Novavax Inc.’s year-ago sales were $178.84M, an estimated increase of 227.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $562.57M, an increase of 153.20% less than the figure of $227.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $785.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $329M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15B, up 77.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.11B and the low estimate is $830M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -32.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.