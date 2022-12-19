What shareholders can do to beat the market with Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) stock

As of close of business last night, Pardes Biosciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.23, up 6.03% from its previous closing price of $1.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1604479 shares were traded. PRDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1300.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PRDS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.80 and its Current Ratio is at 17.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 18, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Brusky Sean P. bought 21,000 shares for $1.19 per share. The transaction valued at 24,990 led to the insider holds 21,000 shares of the business.

WIGGANS THOMAS G bought 12,500 shares of PRDS for $13,625 on Dec 05. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 50,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.09 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, WIGGANS THOMAS G, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 12,500 shares for $1.07 each. As a result, the insider paid 13,375 and bolstered with 37,500 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRDS has reached a high of $17.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2128, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8669.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PRDS traded 176.67K shares on average per day over the past three months and 329.84k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.15M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PRDS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.79M with a Short Ratio of 3.59M, compared to 3.8M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.09% and a Short% of Float of 11.07%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.64, with high estimates of -$0.59 and low estimates of -$0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.94 and -$2.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.03. EPS for the following year is -$2.46, with 2 analysts recommending between -$2.25 and -$2.67.