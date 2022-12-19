What shareholders can do to beat the market with Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) stock

As of close of business last night, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s stock clocked out at $0.58, down -6.43% from its previous closing price of $0.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0397 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1172583 shares were traded. STRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6201 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5202.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of STRC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.50 and its Current Ratio is at 14.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when FINN BRIAN D bought 35,000 shares for $3.11 per share. The transaction valued at 108,944 led to the insider holds 112,315 shares of the business.

FINN BRIAN D bought 15,000 shares of STRC for $43,782 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 77,315 shares after completing the transaction at $2.92 per share. On May 16, another insider, FINN BRIAN D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $3.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 76,380 and bolstered with 62,315 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STRC has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4964, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3102.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that STRC traded 435.13K shares on average per day over the past three months and 668.54k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 150.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.64M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.00% stake in the company. Shares short for STRC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.56M with a Short Ratio of 4.04M, compared to 4.61M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.59% and a Short% of Float of 5.33%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.37 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.43, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.55.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $5.02M. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.5M to a low estimate of $4.49M. As of the current estimate, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.13M, an estimated increase of 344.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.29M, an increase of 526.50% over than the figure of $344.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.08M, up 197.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.93M and the low estimate is $23.42M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 101.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.