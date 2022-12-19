What shareholders can do to beat the market with Unity Software Inc. (U) stock

In the latest session, Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) closed at $28.99 down -1.70% from its previous closing price of $29.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11820926 shares were traded. U stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.45.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Unity Software Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Carpenter Carol W. sold 797 shares for $31.31 per share. The transaction valued at 24,954 led to the insider holds 433,773 shares of the business.

Downie Clive sold 14,221 shares of U for $507,690 on Nov 28. The SVP & GM, Consumer now owns 196,821 shares after completing the transaction at $35.70 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, Visoso Luis Felipe, who serves as the SVP and CFO of the company, sold 16,483 shares for $35.69 each. As a result, the insider received 588,278 and left with 737,715 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, U has reached a high of $150.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.47.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, U has traded an average of 11.30M shares per day and 12.19M over the past ten days. A total of 403.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 323.20M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.30% stake in the company. Shares short for U as of Oct 13, 2022 were 29.13M with a Short Ratio of 31.52M, compared to 30.83M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.70% and a Short% of Float of 13.72%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 18 analysts recommending between $0.38 and -$0.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for U’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 21.30% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.16B and the low estimate is $1.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.