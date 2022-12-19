Which analyst expects Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) closed at $0.08 down -18.53% from its previous closing price of $0.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0182 from its previous closing price. On the day, 22785520 shares were traded. CLVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1099 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0760.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Clovis Oncology Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 18, 2020, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $29 to $33.

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Mkt Perform to Underperform on April 27, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when Rolfe Lindsey sold 4,261 shares for $0.98 per share. The transaction valued at 4,188 led to the insider holds 111,419 shares of the business.

MUEHL DANIEL W sold 4,579 shares of CLVS for $4,501 on Nov 02. The insider now owns 102,271 shares after completing the transaction at $0.98 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, Harding Thomas C., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 63 shares for $0.98 each. As a result, the insider received 62 and left with 3,801 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLVS has reached a high of $3.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6332, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2999.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CLVS has traded an average of 4.75M shares per day and 12.84M over the past ten days. A total of 144.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.87M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CLVS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 31.49M with a Short Ratio of 28.49M, compared to 33.16M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.79% and a Short% of Float of 22.22%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.68 and -$1.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.76. EPS for the following year is -$0.97, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.83 and -$1.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLVS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $138.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $130.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $133.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $148.76M, down -10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $165.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $183.76M and the low estimate is $137.38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.