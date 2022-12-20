A correction may be in store for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) shares?

In the latest session, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) closed at $0.49 down -1.18% from its previous closing price of $0.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0058 from its previous closing price. On the day, 553257 shares were traded. INFI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5483 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4710.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on October 18, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On August 02, 2021, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $6.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on July 28, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $14.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INFI has reached a high of $2.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8680, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9253.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INFI has traded an average of 516.57K shares per day and 857.63k over the past ten days. A total of 89.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.23M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.70% stake in the company. Shares short for INFI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.33M with a Short Ratio of 0.94M, compared to 1.29M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.50% and a Short% of Float of 1.53%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INFI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.71M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.86M, up 34.60% from the average estimate.