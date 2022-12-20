A glimpse at Titan International Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Titan International Inc.’s stock clocked out at $14.77, down -4.28% from its previous closing price of $15.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 774574 shares were traded. TWI stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.52.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TWI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when TAYLOR MAURICE M JR sold 15,202 shares for $15.25 per share. The transaction valued at 231,879 led to the insider holds 892,968 shares of the business.

TAYLOR MAURICE M JR sold 84,798 shares of TWI for $1,299,886 on Nov 23. The Director now owns 908,170 shares after completing the transaction at $15.33 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, Reitz Paul G, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $14.66 each. As a result, the insider received 366,448 and left with 227,413 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Titan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWI has reached a high of $19.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.80.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TWI traded 398.35K shares on average per day over the past three months and 697.08k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.91M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TWI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.85M with a Short Ratio of 1.53M, compared to 1.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.95% and a Short% of Float of 4.35%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for TWI, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 14, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 17, 2008 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.25 and $2.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.17. EPS for the following year is $2.3, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.4 and $2.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.78B, up 24.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.34B and the low estimate is $2.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.