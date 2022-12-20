An investigation into Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s technical aspects

The price of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) closed at $21.00 in the last session, down -5.58% from day before closing price of $22.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1073184 shares were traded. RCKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.86.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RCKT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.30 and its Current Ratio is at 10.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on November 08, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $53.

On November 01, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

On July 08, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $22.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on July 08, 2022, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 when RTW INVESTMENTS, LP bought 1,355,932 shares for $14.75 per share. The transaction valued at 19,999,997 led to the insider holds 17,628,567 shares of the business.

Schwartz Jonathan David sold 45,000 shares of RCKT for $738,652 on Mar 30. The insider now owns 179,529 shares after completing the transaction at $16.41 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, Shah Gaurav, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 22,000 shares for $17.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 381,513 and bolstered with 517,639 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCKT has reached a high of $24.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.15.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RCKT traded on average about 975.12K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.1M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 78.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.33M. Insiders hold about 3.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RCKT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.45M with a Short Ratio of 7.63M, compared to 11.76M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.49% and a Short% of Float of 16.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.68 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was -$0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.76, with high estimates of -$0.55 and low estimates of -$1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.58 and -$3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.01. EPS for the following year is -$2.35, with 11 analysts recommending between -$1.31 and -$3.35.