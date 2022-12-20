An investigation into Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:THRD)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $4.40 in the prior trading day, Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: THRD) closed at $4.30, down -2.27%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 822502 shares were traded. THRD stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1415.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of THRD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 47.90 and its Current Ratio is at 47.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on December 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $3.60 from $30 previously.

On December 15, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $5.

On October 10, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $34.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on October 10, 2022, with a $34 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, THRD has reached a high of $24.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.8826, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.6560.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 278.72K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.19M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 39.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.95M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.28% and a Short% of Float of 0.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.07 and -$1.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.39. EPS for the following year is -$1.69, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.58 and -$1.8.