Analysis of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL): Selected Notes

The closing price of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) was $60.54 for the day, down -0.80% from the previous closing price of $61.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1737933 shares were traded. ACGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.41.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ACGL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on January 12, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $52 from $49 previously.

On November 19, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.

On August 17, 2021, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $51.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on August 17, 2021, with a $51 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Rajeh Maamoun sold 50,000 shares for $57.09 per share. The transaction valued at 2,854,555 led to the insider holds 362,990 shares of the business.

Posner Brian S bought 2,000 shares of ACGL for $35,200 on Oct 28. The Director now owns 4,000 shares after completing the transaction at $17.60 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, PETRILLO LOUIS T, who serves as the OFFICER OF SUBSIDIARY of the company, sold 7,638 shares for $46.68 each. As a result, the insider received 356,511 and left with 121,297 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Arch’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACGL has reached a high of $61.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.32.

Shares Statistics:

ACGL traded an average of 3.94M shares per day over the past three months and 2.34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 365.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 358.48M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ACGL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.8M with a Short Ratio of 10.40M, compared to 3.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.03% and a Short% of Float of 1.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.25 and a low estimate of $1.16, while EPS last year was $1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.31, with high estimates of $1.37 and low estimates of $1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.93 and $3.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.78. EPS for the following year is $5.27, with 7 analysts recommending between $5.95 and $4.95.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.32B to a low estimate of $2.24B. As of the current estimate, Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $2.06B, an estimated increase of 10.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.05B, an increase of 22.50% over than the figure of $10.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.9B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.17B, up 22.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.26B and the low estimate is $10.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.