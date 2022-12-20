Analysis of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO): Selected Notes

The closing price of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) was $13.90 for the day, up 3.12% from the previous closing price of $13.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 515798 shares were traded. PRDO stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.47.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PRDO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 when Kline John Robert sold 36,774 shares for $11.49 per share. The transaction valued at 422,533 led to the insider holds 161,998 shares of the business.

Kline John Robert sold 2,625 shares of PRDO for $30,161 on Oct 26. The SVP, AIU now owns 174,373 shares after completing the transaction at $11.49 per share. On Oct 18, another insider, NELSON TODD S, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 21,000 shares for $10.88 each. As a result, the insider received 228,480 and left with 890,417 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Perdoceo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRDO has reached a high of $14.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.74.

Shares Statistics:

PRDO traded an average of 510.40K shares per day over the past three months and 726.57k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 67.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.10M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PRDO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.33M with a Short Ratio of 3.16M, compared to 3.58M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.91% and a Short% of Float of 6.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.45 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.45. EPS for the following year is $1.37, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.37 and $1.37.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $159.21M to a low estimate of $159.21M. As of the current estimate, Perdoceo Education Corporation’s year-ago sales were $174M, an estimated decrease of -8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $154.26M, a decrease of -3.50% over than the figure of -$8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $154.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $154.26M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRDO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $664.11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $664.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $664.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $693.03M, down -4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $650.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $650.83M and the low estimate is $650.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.