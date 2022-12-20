Analysis of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX): Selected Notes

The closing price of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) was $31.84 for the day, down -2.45% from the previous closing price of $32.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 785815 shares were traded. VTYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.93.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of VTYX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.70 and its Current Ratio is at 11.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on December 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On November 17, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $45.

On September 07, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on September 07, 2022, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when NSV Partners III LP sold 146,825 shares for $32.94 per share. The transaction valued at 4,836,797 led to the insider holds 12,974,786 shares of the business.

Subramaniam Somu sold 146,825 shares of VTYX for $4,836,797 on Dec 16. The Director now owns 12,974,786 shares after completing the transaction at $32.94 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, NSV Partners III LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 153,175 shares for $33.61 each. As a result, the insider received 5,148,227 and left with 13,121,611 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTYX has reached a high of $41.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.83.

Shares Statistics:

VTYX traded an average of 573.85K shares per day over the past three months and 1.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.00M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VTYX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.99M with a Short Ratio of 3.43M, compared to 3.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.06% and a Short% of Float of 14.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.51, while EPS last year was -$3.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.5, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.65 and -$1.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.79. EPS for the following year is -$2.17, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.85 and -$2.7.