Are analysts optimistic about Encompass Health Corporation’s (NYSE:EHC) stock?

The closing price of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) was $57.39 for the day, down -0.45% from the previous closing price of $57.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 525431 shares were traded. EHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.99.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EHC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on September 24, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $98.

On August 02, 2021, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $95 to $107.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on November 23, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $96.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when CARMICHAEL GREG D bought 1,830 shares for $54.67 per share. The transaction valued at 100,046 led to the insider holds 10,546 shares of the business.

Tarr Mark J sold 20,449 shares of EHC for $1,088,909 on Aug 17. The President & CEO now owns 440,895 shares after completing the transaction at $53.25 per share. On May 06, another insider, O’Connor Kevin J., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $66.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 66,480 and bolstered with 3,436 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Encompass’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EHC has reached a high of $59.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.88.

Shares Statistics:

EHC traded an average of 700.65K shares per day over the past three months and 646.6k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 99.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.75M. Shares short for EHC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.13M with a Short Ratio of 2.59M, compared to 2.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.14% and a Short% of Float of 4.09%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.12, EHC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.65. The current Payout Ratio is 36.10% for EHC, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 25, 2006 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.88 and $2.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.84. EPS for the following year is $3.22, with 13 analysts recommending between $4.73 and $2.24.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.13B to a low estimate of $1.09B. As of the current estimate, Encompass Health Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.32B, an estimated decrease of -15.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.14B, a decrease of -14.70% over than the figure of -$15.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.12B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.12B, down -15.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.92B and the low estimate is $4.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.