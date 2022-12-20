Are analysts optimistic about Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FULC) stock?

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) closed the day trading at $6.04 up 12.90% from the previous closing price of $5.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1161654 shares were traded. FULC stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.42.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FULC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.50 and its Current Ratio is at 15.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on November 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On March 08, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $33.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 1,341,420 shares for $5.42 per share. The transaction valued at 7,269,826 led to the insider holds 9,403,049 shares of the business.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 237,029 shares of FULC for $1,302,474 on Dec 15. The 10% Owner now owns 8,061,629 shares after completing the transaction at $5.50 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 824,600 shares for $5.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,501,574 and bolstered with 7,824,600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 30.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FULC has reached a high of $24.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.87.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FULC traded about 457.79K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FULC traded about 838.51k shares per day. A total of 52.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.94M. Shares short for FULC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.46M with a Short Ratio of 3.26M, compared to 3.88M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.66% and a Short% of Float of 8.88%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.47 and a low estimate of -$0.74, while EPS last year was -$0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.6, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.24 and -$2.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.66. EPS for the following year is -$2.39, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.26 and -$3.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FULC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.16M, down -53.40% from the average estimate.