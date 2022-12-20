Are Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) closed at $35.17 down -3.91% from its previous closing price of $36.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11124730 shares were traded. COIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.51.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Coinbase Global Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2022, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $42 to $30.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $77 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Lutke Tobias bought 8,685 shares for $46.04 per share. The transaction valued at 399,857 led to the insider holds 141,304 shares of the business.

HAAS ALESIA J sold 92,000 shares of COIN for $4,168,572 on Dec 13. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 137,568 shares after completing the transaction at $45.31 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, Lutke Tobias, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,043 shares for $45.73 each. As a result, the insider paid 367,806 and bolstered with 132,619 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COIN has reached a high of $281.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.70.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, COIN has traded an average of 14.36M shares per day and 13.04M over the past ten days. A total of 223.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.62M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.30% stake in the company. Shares short for COIN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 27.77M with a Short Ratio of 37.49M, compared to 26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.33% and a Short% of Float of 17.59%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.91 and a low estimate of -$3.21, while EPS last year was $1.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.24, with high estimates of -$1.7 and low estimates of -$3.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.5 and -$15.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$11.48. EPS for the following year is -$5.27, with 24 analysts recommending between $3.93 and -$9.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.84B, down -56.50% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.95B and the low estimate is $2.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.