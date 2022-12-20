As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) offers stability

The closing price of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) was $123.00 for the day, down -0.45% from the previous closing price of $123.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1125616 shares were traded. SRPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $125.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $121.99.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SRPT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on December 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $158 from $100 previously.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $157 to $150.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Mayo Stephen sold 858 shares for $109.92 per share. The transaction valued at 94,311 led to the insider holds 6,387 shares of the business.

Chambers Michael Andrew bought 57,100 shares of SRPT for $5,963,124 on Sep 14. The Director now owns 108,178 shares after completing the transaction at $104.43 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Chambers Michael Andrew, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 46,170 shares for $108.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,999,230 and bolstered with 51,078 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 25.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRPT has reached a high of $127.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 114.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.95.

Shares Statistics:

SRPT traded an average of 941.99K shares per day over the past three months and 763.04k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 87.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.68M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SRPT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.24M with a Short Ratio of 6.98M, compared to 6.82M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.27% and a Short% of Float of 8.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.81 and a low estimate of -$2.05, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.44, with high estimates of -$1.02 and low estimates of -$1.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.71 and -$7.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.71. EPS for the following year is -$4.59, with 15 analysts recommending between -$2.42 and -$8.43.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $243.24M to a low estimate of $230.18M. As of the current estimate, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $189.41M, an estimated increase of 23.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $242.44M, an increase of 20.30% less than the figure of $23.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $256.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $235.3M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $943.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $910.49M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $921.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $701.89M, up 31.30% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.68B and the low estimate is $1.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.