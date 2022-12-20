As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) offers stability

The closing price of Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG) was $5.99 for the day, up 0.25% from the previous closing price of $5.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1212632 shares were traded. TIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.95.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TIG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on March 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $5.50 from $6.50 previously.

On March 29, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $6.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on August 13, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Lee Steven B. bought 5,000 shares for $6.25 per share. The transaction valued at 31,250 led to the insider holds 906,016 shares of the business.

Lee Steven B. bought 10,000 shares of TIG for $35,000 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 901,016 shares after completing the transaction at $3.50 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Spencer Matthew James, who serves as the insider of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $3.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 18,100 and bolstered with 20,734 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Trean’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TIG has reached a high of $9.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.67.

Shares Statistics:

TIG traded an average of 264.96K shares per day over the past three months and 792.4k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.05M. Insiders hold about 17.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TIG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 270.37k with a Short Ratio of 0.22M, compared to 326.65k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.53% and a Short% of Float of 1.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.48. EPS for the following year is $0.57, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.63 and $0.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $276.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $257M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $266.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $634.16M, down -58.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $281.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $287.15M and the low estimate is $275M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.