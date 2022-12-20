Bunge Limited (BG) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) was $96.19 for the day, up 0.11% from the previous closing price of $96.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 807531 shares were traded. BG stock price reached its highest trading level at $97.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.18.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of BG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $133.

On August 12, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $127.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on July 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $130 to $106.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Garros Julio sold 1,017 shares for $103.90 per share. The transaction valued at 105,665 led to the insider holds 53,780 shares of the business.

Simmons Jerry Matthews JR sold 44,666 shares of BG for $5,135,487 on May 02. The Controller, Principal Actg Off now owns 33,654 shares after completing the transaction at $114.98 per share. On Mar 12, another insider, Dimopoulos Christos, who serves as the Co-President, Agribusiness of the company, sold 16,000 shares for $108.24 each. As a result, the insider received 1,731,846 and left with 42,950 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bunge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BG has reached a high of $128.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 96.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.90.

Shares Statistics:

BG traded an average of 1.29M shares per day over the past three months and 1.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 150.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.79M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.73M with a Short Ratio of 3.01M, compared to 3.62M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 2.06%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.00, BG has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.08.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.31 and a low estimate of $2.83, while EPS last year was $3.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.29, with high estimates of $3.39 and low estimates of $3.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.9 and $13.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.67. EPS for the following year is $12.17, with 4 analysts recommending between $12.77 and $11.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.92B to a low estimate of $17.44B. As of the current estimate, Bunge Limited’s year-ago sales were $15.34B, an estimated increase of 18.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.94B, an increase of 9.80% less than the figure of $18.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.94B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.94B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $69.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $67.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $68.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.38B, up 25.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $71.24B and the low estimate is $65.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.