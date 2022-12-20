C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) closed the day trading at $6.32 down -14.13% from the previous closing price of $7.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 968987 shares were traded. CCCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.90.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CCCC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on November 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $15 from $22 previously.

On October 11, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $6.

On April 28, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $10.Credit Suisse initiated its Underperform rating on April 28, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 12 when Hirsch Andrew bought 10,000 shares for $8.40 per share. The transaction valued at 84,000 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Crystal Adam sold 15,000 shares of CCCC for $474,968 on Jan 04. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 15,000 shares after completing the transaction at $31.66 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCCC has reached a high of $34.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.74.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CCCC traded about 450.52K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CCCC traded about 417.06k shares per day. A total of 48.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.45M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CCCC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.94M with a Short Ratio of 3.63M, compared to 4.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.11% and a Short% of Float of 11.38%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.8, while EPS last year was -$0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.71, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.39 and -$3.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.5. EPS for the following year is -$3.11, with 11 analysts recommending between -$1.15 and -$4.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $60.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $40.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.78M, down -11.70% from the average estimate.