Considering Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $0.37 in the prior trading day, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) closed at $0.36, down -3.74%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0140 from its previous closing price. On the day, 511960 shares were traded. AGLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3884 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3600.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AGLE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on May 04, 2020, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On March 21, 2019, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Souza Marcio bought 90,000 shares for $0.56 per share. The transaction valued at 50,472 led to the insider holds 90,000 shares of the business.

Hanley Jr. Michael Conick bought 28,200 shares of AGLE for $20,022 on Jun 08. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 36,200 shares after completing the transaction at $0.71 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Quinn Anthony G., who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 80,079 shares for $2.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 187,705 and bolstered with 550,540 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGLE has reached a high of $4.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7965, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0364.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 944.68k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 94.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.28M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AGLE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 518.73k with a Short Ratio of 0.82M, compared to 645.15k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.85% and a Short% of Float of 0.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.03 and -$1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.85, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.63 and -$1.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.74M, down -87.70% from the average estimate.